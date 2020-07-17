Evelyn Lozada Says Chad Johnson Abused Her More Than Once

PRPhotos.com

Evelyn Lozada posted a tearful video yesterday (July 16th) on to Instagram, responding to a tweet that ex-husband Chad Johnson posted. When a fan asked him, “What’s the secret? How do you stay so positive? Was it therapy? Not being funny…really asking for myself.” He responded, “I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work, I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again…”

Evelyn responded to the tweet by posting a photo of her after their domestic dispute, along with the caption, “this took longer than 3 seconds.” She also wrote, “Domestic violence should never be justified or minimized, period.” She also added, “If you're going to comment or speak on our past relationship PLEASE SPEAK THE TRUTH!!! You're too old and grown to still be out here LYING!!!”

She later posted a video, saying, “As much as I’m trying to heal from this, it’s messages like this, it’s tweets or whatever the hell it was, that are triggers for me.” She added, “It wasn’t the first time and one of the things I’m always going to do is live in my truth.”

She captioned the video, “I’m sorry to my kids, my family & friends, my fellow cast-members, their kids & family, the viewers & anyone else I hurt or affected with my actions. I hope & pray my message is received and that this video makes sense. ?? I’m sorry for being so upset ? but this is HEAVY on my heart. #ILoveAllOfYou.”