Ex-NFL Star Channing Crowder Says Ciara Is With ‘Square’ Russell Wilson For Money

Ex-NFL star Channing Crowder has opened up about Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson's marriage, calling Wilson a “square” and said that Ciara is with him for the money. During a recent episode of The Pivot podcast, Crowder said if Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara would still be with her ex-boyfriend, Future. He added, “Russell’s square. Russell’s square.”

Wilson didn't respond directly to the comments, but he shared a Bible verse about love on his Twitter account this weekend, saying”'But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.' Galatians 5:22-23 NIV.”

