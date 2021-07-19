Home » R&B News » Falynn Guobadia And Jaylan Banks Confirm Their Relationship

Falynn Guobadia And Jaylan Banks Confirm Their Relationship

After intially denying they were a couple, RHOA star Falynn Guobadia and her “best friend” Jaylan Banks have confirmed that they are together. Falynn's estranged husband Simon Guobadia claimed that Falynn was cheated on him with Jaylan and she was pregnant. Both Falynn and Jaylan denied the allegations.

But this past weekend, Jaylan posted a photo with Falynn, along with the caption, “A man is truly a man when he earns the respect of a good woman and keeps her trust.”

He later wrote in the comments, “I don’t need approval from anyone on what i do in MY LIFE. We were best friends at first, That being said I picked up where a man left off, I’m happy and she’s happy. That’s it.”

