Falynn Guobadia Is Officially Divorced From Simon Guobadia

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia has revealed that her divorce from Simon Guobadia has been finalized. She wrote via Instagram, I am officially divorced! She continued, "It’s a party! It’s a partyyy!"

As previously reported, RHOA star Porsha Williams and Simon announced their engagement back in May — just one month after he announced his split with Falynn.

Simon revealed that Falynn cheated on him with her assistant Jaylan — which she denied, but Falynn and Jaylan have recently announced that they are dating.