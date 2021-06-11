Falynn Guobadia Says She Doesn’t Blame Porsha Williams For Her Divorce

Getty Images

During an interview with the Up and Adam! Show, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia opened up about Simon and Porsha's relationship. Falynn says she doesn't blame Porsha for the demise of her marriage, saying, “No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage, Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that – not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong – but no, no one has that power.”

Meanwhile, Falynn added that she doesn't know exactly why she and Simon split but said that it happened during their time on RHOA. She explained, “Everything started to change. I don’t think it was the show’s fault … but it seems as though other things were going on that I didn’t necessarily know about. I’m still at a loss at that part. I don’t necessary have the answers.”

She continued, “Marriages are not easy. … Within our marriage, it was hard work. When it came to my marriage, like most women, I was very tenacious. I worked damn hard to keep my marriage. It’s just like he gave up. I tried. I can go down the list of all the tings I tried to make sure that my husband was happy and that I was happy at the same time and that the children were happy. Women, we hold a lot of responsibility. I don’t think I came up for air until Simon and I separated.”

FALYNN REVEALS WHEN SHE FOUND OUT ABOUT SIMON AND PORSHA

Falynn added that she found out about Porsha and Simon's engagement when we all did. She explained, “I found out [about their engagement] the same time as everyone else. I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, ‘Simon and Porsha, they’re engaged,’ and I remember arguing with them. I said, ‘No, my husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.’ “

Falynn also denied cheating on Simon, saying, “I never cheated on my husband." She added, “I’ll say this: Simon and I are not new to couple’s therapy. During one of our therapy sessions, I will never forget it – I’ve never forgotten it, actually – the therapist asked him, ‘Have you ever cheated on Falynn? Would you ever cheat on Falynn?’ ” she recalled, claiming, that Simon’s response was, “‘Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to get caught."

When asked if she believes Simon and Porsha had an affair during her marriage, she said.=, “I can’t answer that. I don’t know. It all just sucks. It hurts.”