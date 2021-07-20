Falynn Guobadia Says That Simon Told Her That Porsha Slept With His Cousin For Her Rolls Royce

Getty Images

During an interview with Cocktails with Queens on Fox Soul, Falynn Guobadia revealed that estranged husband Simon Guobadia told her that his current fiance Porsha Williams slept with his cousin in order to get her Rolls Royce.

Falynn told the ladies that she thinks the relationship was for show, she said "Absolutely. 100%." She later said, "he told me that she slept with his cousin for the Rolls Royce that she has. So I just don't understand how is it that you file from divorce from me for a woman that you used to talk so much mess a about and someone that messed around with the family member."

She also talked about what happened once the cameras went off when Porsha, Shamea and Tanya were at her house. She said, "After we wrapped . .. we went upstairs to my closet and we kiki'd for like three hours. Drinking, dancing, talking mess . . . having a good ass time. Porsha took some of my clothes. . ."