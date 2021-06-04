Familiar Faces Are Returning To Basketball Wives

PRPhotos.com

Although Evelyn Lozada announced that she was leaving Basketball Wives, a few familiar faces are returning to the franchise. According to The Jasmine Brand, Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, Angel Brinks and DJ Duffey are all returning to the show. Brandi Maxiell may also be returning as well.

Shaunie O'Neal will appear in a limited capacity and “is focused on creating new and fresh content through her production deal with the network.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams and twins Nia and Noria Dorsey will return.