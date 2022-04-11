Family Of Teen Who Died On Amusement Ride Says YK Osiris Didn’t Cover Funeral Cost

The family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who fell to his death on an amusement park ride in Orlando, says YK Osiris did not cover their deceased relative's funeral cost, despite claiming to.

After the tragic accident took place last month, YK Osiris told TMZ he wanted to cover the funeral cost. But Sampson's family members claimed YK is clout chasing.

Hours after the teen was laid to rest this past weekend, his brother uploaded a Facebook post, which said, “YkOsiri or whatever dude name is cancelled. Used lil bro for pure clout. Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.”

Sampson's mother said that YK Osiris blocked her on Instagram.

The singer posted his own receipts, claiming he donated $15,000 and said that his donation isn't visible on the website because it could be processing, according to GoFundMe's policy.

Sampson's brother replied to YK Osiris, writing on Facebook, “I’m not even gone argue about it. Top donation is $500 as shown. We didn’t ask, Osiris volunteered. Stop lying to these people. He used my bro for clout.. thas that.”

Tyree Sampson died on March 24 after falling from the Free Fall ride at Orlando's ICON amusement park. Tyree, who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, was reportedly at the maximum weigh requirement for the ride.