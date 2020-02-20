Fans React To First Look Of Whitney Houston Hologram

PRPhotos.com

Whitney Houston's hologram has made it's debut in the UK and fans are creeped out! Yesterday morning (February 19th), the hologram made its debut on This Morning, showing fans what to expect on an upcoming UK tour.

One of the hosts of This Morning said that it felt like the late singer was “in the room” with them, but the viewers were singing another tune.

One person wrote, “Does anyone else find this Whitney Houston hologram thing extremely weird and disturbing #ThisMorning.” Another tweeted, “Whitney Houston’s estate should be a shame of what they doing .. that hologram sh*t looks a mess.”

Others described the hologram as “spooky”, “unsettling”, “the creeps”, “disrespectful”, “wrong”, “weird”, “odd”, and “very, very sad” and more.

Whitney's sister-in-law Pat — one of the people behind the hologram tour, claimed that such “intimate” performances were actually Whitney’s idea. She explained, On her 2010 tour in Europe she had a segment in the show where she just used four bandmembers and would come to the front of the stage and perform and she loved it. After her passing I wanted that dream to be realized. When that didn’t work out we decided we’d start with the hologramming. It really started with her.”

“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” kicks off in Sheffield in the UK on February 25th, before traveling through Europe and North America.