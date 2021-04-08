Fantasia Released From The Hospital After Pregnancy Scare

Getty Images

Fantasia was released from the hospital after experiencing contractions at six months pregnant. The singer posted via Instagram, “We want to thank each and every person who called, texted and all those warriors who prayed for me and our family during this time. Both me and @keziahlondontaylor are being released today and are thankful to be going back home."

She added, "Keziah is too ready to hit these streets but it’s not her turn just yet! Lol.”

This will be the first child for Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor. Fantasia is already a mother to 19-year-old Zion and 9-year-old Dallas from previous relationships. Her husband, on the other hand, has a son named Treyshaun.