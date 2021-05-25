Fantasia Welcomes First Child With Her Husband

Getty Images

Fantasia has announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Kendall Taylor.

In the caption of an Instagram post, which features the singer wearing a long leopard gown while standing in front of an elephant, she said, “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.”

The baby was born on May 23 and is Fantasia's third.