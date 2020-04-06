Farrah Franklin Insinuates That Beyonce’s Dad Hit On Her While She Was In Destiny’s Child

PRPhotos.com

Old footage of former Destiny's Child singer Farrah Franklin has surfaced — and is causing quite a stir. Franklin was a part of a 2015 reality show that never made it to TV called Last Chance: Girl Group. The show was about former members of girl groups and the cast included Franklin, Kiely Williams of 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, D Woods of Danity Kane and Melody Thornton of the Pussycat Dolls.

In one clip, Franklin talked about Mathew and Beyonce. She said, “Unfortunately, my manager happen to be Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles.”

She continued, “Mathew Knowles. He propositioned me, invited me over to the hotel room to meet and speak with him.” Producer: “Did Mathew try to sleep with you, Farrah?” Farrah: “I haven’t met too many people in my life that didn’t like me. I’ll just put it like that.” . . . “Beyonce said to me, she was like 'Welp, if you don't want to talk to my dad, you don't have to talk to me either.” Farrah: 'And I was like I don't have to deal with this sh*t.' And she was like 'well you can get the f*ck out!.”

In another clip, Farrah and Kiely Williams had a shady back and forth, where Kiely dragged her by naming her credentials, saying, “I’ve been in two multi-platinum successful groups and they weren’t disbanded.” Farrah responded, “And I’ve been in the biggest one and you’re still the other.” Kiely responded, , “I know, but you weren’t in it.” Farrah then said, , “I was in it, I sold 19 million albums off 'Say My Name.'”

Kiely then responed, “Did you, I mean…?,” implying that Farrah didn't actually sing or contribute anything to the group.

In 2000, Farrah Franklin joined Destiny's Child after members Latavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett were kicked out of the group. Six months later, she departed from the group.

