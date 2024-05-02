Fat Joe Announces Relief Fund To Aid Haiti Amid Political Violence

Getty Images

Fat Joe has partnered with international charity Food For The Poor to establish a relief fund aimed at supporting Haiti, which is facing political and economic turmoil amidst a surge in violence. “Many of my close friends are Haitian, so we’ve been watching this tragedy unfold and exploring the most efficient and effective ways to provide meaningful support,” he said in a statement.

The relief effort, called Fat Joe & Friends Relief for Haiti, will channel all contributions directly to Food For The Poor for safe distribution to the affected families. The initiative seeks various relief items such as mattresses, blankets, diapers, toiletries, and cooking stoves. The situation in Haiti has worsened with armed gangs causing havoc, including attacks on police stations, prison raids, and significant numbers of casualties and displaced individuals.