Home » R&B News » Federal Judge Grants Approval To Move R. Kelly To NYC For Sex Trafficking Trial

Federal Judge Grants Approval To Move R. Kelly To NYC For Sex Trafficking Trial

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

A federal judge has approved R. Kelly to be moved from Chicago to New York City for his sex trafficking trial. According to The AP,  the singer's trial will begin in Brooklyn Federal Court on August 9th. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly decided on a virtual hearing and suggested that the government make plans to move R. Kelly to a New York jail — more than likely the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. No word on when the move will take place.

R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg spoke out after the announcement, saying that the singer is looking forward to the trial.

Related Articles

Colton Underwood Says He Is Gay, Feels Closer to God, Happier
Kate to Make Peace Between Harry & William?
Bobby Brown Thinks Nick Gordon Is To Blame For Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina’s Deaths
Olivia Wilde Lied to a Judge?
Dwayne Johnson Will Run for President After All, Maybe
Prince Philip Dies at 99 + Harry Plans To Return for Funeral Without Meghan