Fifth Harmony Reunites For First Time In Seven Years During Surprise Performance At Jonas Brothers Concert

Fifth Harmony surprised fans at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas on Sunday night (August 31) by reuniting on stage for the first time since their 2018 hiatus. 5H members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – minus Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 – performed their hits “Worth It” and “Work From Home.” The group shared a clip of their performance on Instagram, captioning their post, “Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back 💖.” Cabello showed her support to her former bandmates by commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The reunion coincides with the release of new 5H merchandise and the group’s move to the Hybe-owned WeVerse platform to reconnect with their fans. Fifth Harmony originally rose to fame on The X-Factor in 2012, and their comeback marks the most notable appearance amid a series of high-profile special guests during the Jonas Brothers’ recent shows, such as Demi Lovato’s “Camp Rock” reunion earlier in the tour. (Variety)