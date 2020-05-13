Film & TV News: Tyler Perry, Raven-Symone & More!

PRPhotos.com

TYLER PERRY WILL OPEN STUDIO AND RESUME FILMING IN ATLANTA: Tyler Perry is set to restart production in his Atlanta studio amid the coronavirus pandemic. Perry is set to begin filming again this summer. According to The Jasmine Brand, Perry will begin production for his series Sistas in July, followed by production for The Oval. Every person involved with production will be tested and will remain on the lot for the entire duration of the shoot. Housing will be provided.

RAVEN-SYMONE HAS NEVER SPENT ANY OF HER 'COSBY SHOW' EARNINGS: In a recent interview with Jerome Trammel, Raven-Symone confirmed that she has never spent a dime of the money she made while working on The Cosby Show. When asked if she ever spent the Cosby money or the residuals, Raven said, "I haven’t touched my Cosby money." Raven began working on The Cosy Show in 1989 when she was 3-year-old portraying Olivia.

BLAC CHYNA ANNOUNCES NEW ZEUS SHOW: Blac Chyna has announced a new Zeus show. Chyna dropped the official trailer for her new #OnlyCamLA show. The docu-series focuses on people who are on OnlyFans. #OnlyCamLA premieres this Sunday (May 17th) on Zeus.