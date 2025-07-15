Finneas And Ashe Announce ‘An Evening With The Favors’ Tour

On Tuesday (July 15), Ashe and Finneas announced that they will be embarking on An Evening With the Favors Tour in support of their debut collaborative album, The Dream, which is set for release on September 19. The headlining tour – the duo’s first proper shows as The Favors – is scheduled to kick off on September 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, with additional performances at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 26, and Central Park Summerstage in New York City on October 1, followed by two appearances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 3 and 10. Tickets for select shows will be available starting on Friday (July 18). Finneas and Ashe will be accompanied by their collaborators Marinelli and Ricky “Rat” Gourmet on the road, and the duo have already teased their forthcoming album with two previously released singles, “The Hudson” and “The Little Mess You Made.” (Rolling Stone)