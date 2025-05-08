Fitz And The Tantrums Share Title Track From Forthcoming Album, ‘Man On The Moon,’ Announce Tour Dates

Getty Images

On Wednesday (May 7), Fitz and the Tantrums shared the funky title track to their upcoming album, Man on the Moon, which is set for release on July 25 via Atlantic Records. Following a short run of previously announced southern shows in May, the Los Angeles indie pop band will embark on a 31-date Man On The Moon Tour, which kicks off July 24 in San Diego, and finishes up with an ACL Live show in Austin on August 31. “I decided I was simply going to write for my heart and for my soul and nobody else,” frontman Fitz Fitzpatrick said of the group’s 14-track album. “At this point in our career, myself and the band feel we have complete creative license. So I’m not going to chase some vapor in the wind. I’m going to just do what I want.” Special guest opening acts on select dates of the tour will be Aloe Blacc, Neal Francis, Gable Price and Friends, Ax and the Hatchetmen, and Snacktime. (Rolling Stone)