FKA Twigs Developed Her Own Deepfake, Calls For AI Regulation

FKA twigs testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee On Intellectual Property as they discuss the NO FAKES Act, which aims to protect citizens against unauthorized digital replicas. The artist urged lawmakers to protect against non-consensual deepfakes, and revealed that she has developed an AI of herself “that is not only trained in my personality but also can use my exact tone of voice to speak many languages.” She plans to use it to handle her online social media interactions, allowing her “to focus on my art from the comfort and solace of my studio.”

Twigs emphasized the importance of artists having control over emerging technologies like AI, and the need for legislative control to prevent exploitation and commoditization of artists’ work and identity. “I am here on behalf of all creators whose careers depend on their ability to create, safe in the knowledge that they can maintain tight control over their own art, image, voice, and identity,” she added.

RACIST DEEPFAKE OF BALTIMORE PRINCIPAL LEADS TO ARREST

