Home » R&B News » Florence And The Machine Announce New Album, ‘Everybody Scream,’ Set For Release On Halloween

Florence And The Machine Announce New Album, ‘Everybody Scream,’ Set For Release On Halloween

Posted on

On Tuesday (August 19), Florence + The Machine took to social media to announce the details of their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, which is set to be released on Halloween, October 31, with pre-orders available on their website. This collection serves as the follow-up to 2022’s U.K. No. 1 album, Dance Fever, whose lead single, “King,” went on to earn a nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance at the Grammy Awards. The new album announcement was preceded by a cryptic teaser featuring Florence Welch urgently digging a hole in the ground before letting out a piercing scream into the dirt. Since the release of Dance Fever, Welch has released an orchestral reimagining of their debut album, Lungs, while composing a musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, as well as taking part in a high-profile collaboration with Taylor Swift on “Florida!!!” from the pop superstar’s chart-topping 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. (Consequence of Sound)