Florence And The Machine Announce New Album, ‘Everybody Scream,’ Set For Release On Halloween

On Tuesday (August 19), Florence + The Machine took to social media to announce the details of their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, which is set to be released on Halloween, October 31, with pre-orders available on their website. This collection serves as the follow-up to 2022’s U.K. No. 1 album, Dance Fever, whose lead single, “King,” went on to earn a nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance at the Grammy Awards. The new album announcement was preceded by a cryptic teaser featuring Florence Welch urgently digging a hole in the ground before letting out a piercing scream into the dirt. Since the release of Dance Fever, Welch has released an orchestral reimagining of their debut album, Lungs, while composing a musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, as well as taking part in a high-profile collaboration with Taylor Swift on “Florida!!!” from the pop superstar’s chart-topping 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. (Consequence of Sound)