Florence + The Machine Announce 2026 North American Tour

On Friday (October 24), Florence + the Machine announced the dates and details of their 2026 North American Everybody Scream Tour. The 23-date arena tour is in support of the English indie pop group’s sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, which will be released on October 31, marking their first record since 2022’s Dance Fever. The jaunt kicks off April 8 in Minneapolis and wraps with a two-night stand in Los Angeles on May 19-20, while hitting major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Miami, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The North American tour follows a series of European dates in early 2026, and will feature special guest opening acts Rachel Chinouriri, Sofia Isella, CMAT, and Mannequin Pu**y at select dates. An artist presale starts on Monday (November 3), followed by a general on-sale on Wednesday (November 5). (Rolling Stone)