Floyd Mayweather Gets Into Physical Altercation With Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather got into a physical altercation with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul yesterday (May 6th) during he and Logan Paul's press conference in Miami. According to Revolt, multiple reports say that Paul's brother Jake stole Mayweather's hat after getting in his face while he was doing an interview. Paul yelled "Got your hat!"

In a video, you can see Mayweather go after Paul. He is later seen being held back by security as he repeatedly yelled, “I’ll kill that motherf*cker!” Paul ended up getting punched in the eye by one of Mayweather’s bodyguards. He said, “One of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!!”

Mayweather and Paul are due to fight on June 6th.