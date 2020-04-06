Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna Arrested For Assault

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather was arrested in Houston Saturday morning (April 4th) for felony aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing the mother of rapper NBA Youngboy's child. According to TMZ, the alleged victim, Lapratta Lashai Jacobs and NBA Youngboy were at his home when Mayweather arrived. She told Jabos that she was Youngboy's fiance and that she should leave the house. Jacobs then told Mayweather to leave.

The two started arguing and the argument moved into the kitchen, where YaYa was holding two knives. Sources say that Jacobs stepped towards YaYa and Yaya charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told the cops that she didn't feel the first knife wound but then YaYa stabbed her again.

When the ambulance, Jacobs was laying on the floor. She was taken to the hospital.

Youngboy was handcuffed at the time of the incident but was later released.

Meanwhile, YaYa told the cops that Jacobs had incited her by pulling her hair outside of the house. The 19-year-old also told cops that this was her first time meeting Jacobs.

MORE ON LAPRATTA JACOBS' CONDITION

According to The Blast, Jacobs was stabbed in both arms and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Iyanna Mayweather was arrested and charged with felony “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” and booked into Harris County Jail.

NBA Youngboy tweeted after the arrest, “Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me.” Adding, “That’s very unprofessional though s* my ** b**** !!!!!”

As of press time, a judge agreed to release Mayweather on $30,000 bail and she will be arraigned in court this morning (April 6th).

Reports say that YaYa went back to NBA Youngboy's house after being released from jail.

NBA YOUNGBOY AND KODAK BLACK TRADE SHOTS

In related news, Kodak Black threw a shot at NBA YoungBoy on Instagram, writing that the rapper cooperated with the cops following the stabbing. He wrote, “The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy . Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This Sh*t Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Sh*t YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING..”

YoungBoy clapped back Kodak, saying, “N*ggas said I cooperated. Bout what you stupid b*tch? Bout my wife?” He also referred to YaYa's father as her “b*tch a** daddy.”

He added, “Why you even watching me? You supposed to be a gangsta and you watching me from jail. Man, you is a b*tch!”

Clip 2 NBAYoungBoy disses Kodak Black : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/Clip2NBAYoungBoyGoesOffOnKodak.mp3