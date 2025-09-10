Fontaines D.C., Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, And PinkPantheress Top List Of 2025 Mercury Prize Nominees

The 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist was announced on Wednesday (September 10) at a launch event for the British press in central London, in recognition of twelve acclaimed albums released by U.K. and Irish artists over the past year. This year’s nominees include Sam Fender’s People Watching, Fontaines D.C.’s Romance, PinkPantheress’ Fancy That, Wolf Alice’s The Clearing, FKA Twigs’ EUSEXUA, CMAT’s Euro-Country, and Pulp’s comeback album More. Celebrating outstanding artistic achievement across genres, the Mercury Prize has a rich history of honoring both emerging and established acts since 1992, with recent winners including English Teacher (2024), Ezra Collective (2023), Little Simz (2022), Arlo Parks (2021), and Michael Kiwanuka (2020). The awards ceremony will take place on October 16 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena – the first time the event will be held outside London – and will feature live performances from nominees before culminating with the announcement of the Mercury Prize winner. (Billboard)