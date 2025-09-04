Foreigner Offers To Be Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Band

On Wednesday (September 3), Foreigner made the bold move by publicly asking newly engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to hire them as their wedding band. In an open Instagram letter, the iconic Eighties rock band offered their services, highlighting their 40-year history of writing romantic anthems that would perfectly complement the couple’s special day. “Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” the Instagram post begins, before the band references their chart-topping 1984 hit by adding, “We know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out…and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band.” While it’s unclear if Swift and Kelce are already fans, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s pitch has added a classic rock twist to the couple’s recent engagement announcement, though Swift has yet to reveal any details about wedding plans or entertainment ideas. (Rolling Stone)