Former Girl Group Members Unite For New BET Reality Show

Former members of 702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque and Cherish are set to unite for a BET reality show. According to The AP, the show is called BET Presents The Encore and it will feature Pamela Long of Total, sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead of 702, Shamari DeVoe of Blaque, Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane, Kiely Williams of 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, and Felisha and Fallon King of Cherish. In addition, solo artist Nivea will also be joining the show.

Executive producer Carlos King said in a statement, “I felt that girl groups never got its just do … and I, as a content creator, wanted to … educate the masses on who I feel are the forgotten sisters of music. I wanted to pay homage to that industry and really give these women an opportunity to share their stories and their struggles.”

The ten episode series will premiere on June 9th.