‘Fortnite Festival’ Features Gorillaz As Season 10 Headliners

On Monday (August 25), Epic Games announced that the tenth season of “Fortnite Festival” will feature the virtual band Gorillaz as headliners, which will launch in-game on Tuesday (August 26). Gorillaz – the creation of Blur‘s Damon Albarn and artist/illustrator Jamie Hewlett – join an impressive lineup of past musical icons like Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd who have headlined earlier seasons of the festival. The event includes playable Jam Tracks of Gorillaz hits such as “DARE,” “Clint Eastwood,” and “On Melancholy Hill,” a new Main Stage designed to reflect the band’s aesthetic, and Gorillaz band members Noodle, 2D, Russel, and Murdoc as playable characters. Additionally, Epic is hosting a “Fortnite Festival IRL” pop-up event in London through September 3, combining gaming stations, giveaways, live streams, and DJ performances to immerse fans in the worlds of both Gorillaz and Fortnite. (Variety)