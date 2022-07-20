Four Suspects Arrested After Alleged Home Invasion At Marlo Hampton’s House

Four suspects were arrested yesterday (July 19th) after a reported invasion of the Georgia home of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton. According to WSB-TV, Hampton revealed that she was at home with her nephews when she heard a noise. She explained, . “When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear — my heart dropped.”

The boom that she heard was the suspects kicking in her door. Hampton said that the suspects may have fled the scene when she started yelling and screaming.

Marlo said, “I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you. But my main concern is, I want all the ladies—I want everyone to be aware if you are posting, if you do have luxury items, be careful.”

The Sandy Springs Police Department were able to catch the suspects “as they attempted a home invasion at a townhouse occupied by the mother of one of the children of famous rapper Future.”

All four people, suspected to be gang members, were taken into custody on suspicion of being responsible for a string of robberies.

The alleged gang reportedly targets “high profile entertainment, sports or social media figures.”