French Montana Says Popping Pills And Drinking Nearly Killed Him

French Montana says he has quit drinking. In a cover story for XXL he revealed that the combination of a non-stop lifestyle, drinking all the time and popping pills nearly proved deadly and forced him to reevaluate things.

He said, “Just collapsed, too much drinking, too many pills. Percocet starts off as pain relief, and then it ends up being a hobby. And then it ends up being an addiction.”

While in ICU, he was told that his drinking could prove fatal. And he hasn’t had a drink since.

He commented on that and said, “I stepped back. Took two steps back. Didn’t drop no music. Detox from social media… And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back.”

At the time, cops had been called to French’s house for what turned out to be a false report of a robbery and noticed the rapper wasn’t doing well. He reportedly was suffering from severe stomach pains, nausea, and an elevated heart rate. He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

TL;DR:

