Full Covid-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test Required For Bonnaroo & Summerfest

With another wave of Covid-19 crossing America, two major festivals have announced enhanced safety protocols. Bonnaroo and Summerfest now require vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the festival grounds.

For the vaccine to be effective in time for the festivals: The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19.

Otherwise, if you are not fully vaccinated, you will be asked to wear a mask at all times.

Bonnaroo, which hosts more than 80,000 people per day over its four-day stretch in Manchester, Tennessee runs September 2-5. The event touts artists such as Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyler, The Creator.

Milwaukee's Summerfest covers the first 3 weekends in September and will feature artists such as Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Twenty One Pilots, and Jonas Brothers.

