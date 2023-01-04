Gabrielle Union ‘Felt Entitled’ To Infidelity During Her Marriage With Chris Howard

Gabrielle Union opened up about her first marriage on Monday’s (January 2nd) episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. The Bring It On actress said her relationship with former NFL player Chris Howard was "just dysfunctional from day one."

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Union said, adding that she “felt entitled” to cheat on Howard because he was cheating on her.

"A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well," she said. "I was paying all the bills, I was working my a– off, and I felt like that's what comes, the spoils of riches."

The L.A.’s Finest actress added, "Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought. It was just dysfunctional from day one."