Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dies At 73

Ronnie Wilson, the founder of the R&B and funk band, the Gap Band, has reportedly died at age 73.

According to TMZ, the older brother of Charlie Wilson died at 10:01 a.m. on Tuesday (November 2nd) at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The legendary singer passed away peacefully with his wife holding his hand as he transitioned.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, said Ronnie suffered a stroke last week, which put him into a coma and he never recovered.

He has reportedly suffered several strokes over the years.

She released a statement on Facebook, which said, "The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing. Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!"

The band was formed by three brothers, Ronnie, Charlie and Robert Wilson in the 1970s.

They created hits such as "Oops Up Side Your Head," "Yearning for Your Love," "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Outstanding" and more.