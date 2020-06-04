George Floyd News Roundup

JOHN BOYEGA: 'BLACK LIVES HAVE ALWAYS MATTERED!'

During a George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protest in London earlier this week, John Boyega delivered a passionate speech. The Star Wars star said, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting!” He also called out black men to protect black women, saying, “We need to take care of them. They’re ours, they are our hearts, they are our future,."

GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY THANKS FLOYD MAYWEATHER FOR PAYING FOR FUNERAL

George Floyd's family has confirmed that Floyd Mayweather has paid for Floyd's funeral. A family member revealed on social media that Mayweather sent a check for more than $85,000. Mayweather’s check covers costs for two additional services in Minnesota and North Carolina.

#GEORGEFLOYDCHALLENGE SHUT DOWN ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A disgraceful hashtag called #GeorgeFloydChallenge that was trending on social media has been shut down. According to TooFab, the trend saw a number of people posting photos of themselves mocking the death of George Floyd. Two teens started the trend in the UK and posted it to SnapChat. It was later posted on Facebook. A photo showed one teen kneeling on the neck of another, while they both laughed, along with the caption “police brutality”. According to The New York Post, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter quickly removed the hashtag. A spokesperson for Facebook said, "We are aware, and are removing these posts for violating our Community Standards." Meanwhile, according to the UK's Chronicle Live, two originators in the UK have been arrested for possible hate crimes.

John Boyega says black lives have always mattered : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/06_jun/JohnBoyegaSaysBlackLivesAlwaysMattered.mp3