Gervonta Davis Involved In Minor Airplane Crash

Gervonta Davis was involved in a minor plane crash on Saturday (August 21st) and walked away unscathed. According to TMZ, the pro boxer went live to document the aftermath of the incident, saying that after he boarded the plane, it failed to properly take off and crash landed back down to the airport grounds it was trying to leave.

Gervonta complained that his backside and feet hurt but that was it.

It is unclear as to what caused the crash, but Gervonta and his friends speculate that the plan may have been overheated.

