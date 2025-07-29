GloRilla And T-Pain Set To Receive Special Honors During BMI R&B Hip-Hop Awards

GloRilla and T-Pain will be honored with special awards at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on August 5 in Los Angeles. T-Pain will receive the BMI President’s Award in recognition of his influential music career, highlighted by hits like “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender.” While GloRilla will be presented with the BMI Impact Award for her breakthrough success, including multiple Hot 100 hits and Grammy nominations. T-Pain joins previous recipients of the BMI President’s Award including Benny Blanco, Luis Fonsi, Noel Gallagher, and Ellie Goulding. GloRilla joins prior BMI Impact Award recipients Ice Spice, Arlo Parks, RAYE, and Tems, among others. The ceremony will also recognize the top songwriters, producers, and publishers behind the year’s most-performed R&B and hip-hop songs. “It’s going to be an incredible night highlighting the exceptional artistry of all BMI’s award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers, who are the creative visionaries of the music industry,” said Catherine Brewton, Vice President, Creative at BMI. (Variety)