‘Good Morning America’ Promising “Huge” Taylor Swift Announcement

Good Morning America is teasing a “huge new exclusive announcement” related to Taylor Swift on Monday’s (October 13) episode. “TOMORROW: We’re keep it 💯 with an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement! Tune in ONLY on GMA!” reads the caption on the show’s Instagram post, which features a clip from Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” music video from her chart-topping new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The post includes a voiceover that says: “She’s at it again. Taylor Swift shattering records with the biggest album debut in history with over four million units. And now tomorrow morning, GMA has a huge new exclusive announcement on Taylor. So what’s next for her? Find out on Good Morning America.” While speculation about a Showgirl tour continues to build, Swift recently confirmed she is too exhausted after her blockbuster Eras Tour and has no immediate plans to tour again. Fans can catch the exclusive reveal on GMA, which airs from 7-9 a.m. ET on ABC. (Billboard)