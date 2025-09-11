Gorillaz Announce New Album ‘The Mountain,’ Reveal Tour Dates, Share New Track Featuring Sparks

On Thursday (September 11), Gorillaz announced the details of their ninth studio album, The Mountain, which is set for release on March 20, 2026, via their new label KONG. The 15-track record features collaborations with Black Thought, Yasiin Bey, Johnny Marr, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, and the late actor Dennis Hopper, along with a guest appearance by Sparks on the project’s lead single, “The Happy Dictator.” Recorded across studios in London, India, and several international cities, the album will be available in multiple formats, alongside a book and art prints. According to a press release, “The band has turned its back on international pop stardom, as they navigate the mountainous terrain of this thing called life.” To support the album, Gorillaz – created by Blur’s Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett – will embark on The Mountain Tour across Europe, with the 10-date jaunt starting March 21 in Manchester and culminating with a June 20 show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with support coming from Trueno. (Variety)