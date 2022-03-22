Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel legend LaShun Pace has died. She was 60. According to CBS 46, the singer, who was a part of the Grammy nominated Anointed Pace Sisters, died yesterday morning (March 21st) of organ failure after being on kidney dialysis for five years. Shiba Russell of Atlanta’s 11 Alive News confirmed via Lydia Pace was awaiting a kidney transplant.

Pace is known for songs like “I Know I Been Changed.” Most recently, her track “Act Like You Know” became a viral social media sensation. A clip featuring her sister Leslie Pace adlibbing to the song has been shared millions of times on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.