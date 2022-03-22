Home » R&B News » Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Posted on

Gospel legend LaShun Pace has died. She was 60. According to CBS 46, the singer, who was a part of the Grammy nominated Anointed Pace Sisters, died yesterday morning (March 21st) of organ failure after being on kidney dialysis for five years. Shiba Russell of Atlanta’s 11 Alive News confirmed via Lydia Pace was awaiting a kidney transplant.

Pace is known for songs like “I Know I Been Changed.” Most recently, her track “Act Like You Know” became a viral social media sensation. A clip featuring her sister Leslie Pace adlibbing to the song has been shared millions of times on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Related Articles

Report: Beyonce In Talks To Perform At The Oscars
The Batman Surpasses $300 Million Mark At Domestic Box Office
Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion On The Set Of The Walking Dead
Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Getting A Nose Job At 14
Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Dead At 37 Following Battle With Cancer
William Hurt Dies At 71