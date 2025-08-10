Gracie Abrams Covers 10-Minute Version Of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” During L.A. Show

During her concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday night (August 7), Gracie Abrams surprised her fans by covering Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Abrams introduced her rendition by telling the crowd: “It just is not lost on me that the reason that a lot of us know each other is because I got to meet many of you through doing The Eras Tour with Taylor. I just feel like I’m forever missing what that experience was. I know we all feel that way … I wanted to sing a song for you that I’ll forever wish I wrote, if you’ve got 10 minutes.” Abrams shared that she had spoken with Swift earlier that day, making the tribute especially meaningful. Abrams is currently wrapping up her The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, with upcoming sold-out shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday and Tuesday (August 11-12), and Mexico City’s Pepsi Center on August 26-27. (Rolling Stone)