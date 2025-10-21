Home » R&B News » Gracie Abrams’ Red Rocks Show Set To Stream On Apple Music

Gracie Abrams’ August concert at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre will stream exclusively on Apple Music Live starting Wednesday, October 29 at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET. Abrams’ performance features songs from the deluxe edition of her 2024 album, The Secret of Us, as well as tracks from her full-length debut, Good Riddance, and her 2020 EP, Minor, and a nightly surprise song, which will all be available on demand in Spatial Audio following the launch. Ahead of the premiere, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s will chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on October 28 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET, with the conversation accessible for free on Apple Music 1 or on-demand with a subscription. Abrams’ two Red Rocks shows capped months of touring in support of The Secret of Us, with the 26-year-old artist sharing a teaser video from her performance on Instagram to promote the upcoming stream. (Variety)