Gracie Abrams Shares Red Rocks Live Performance Of “I Told You Things” From Apple Music Concert Special

On Thursday (October 30), Gracie Abrams shared a video capturing her cathartic live performance of “I Told You Things” at Red Rocks Amphitheater during her The Secret of Us Tour. The clip is featured in the newly released concert special, Apple Music Live: Gracie Abrams, which is currently streaming exclusively on Apple Music. “‘I Told You Things’ is, I think, my favorite song on the album and also my favorite moment in the show, that song and ‘Death Wish,’” Abrams told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, while adding that, “Those two songs have been such clues ultimately into what this next chapter feels like.” The show is captured in full for limited-time viewing on Apple TV, and as a live album streaming on Apple Music. Abrams recalls her special time at the iconic venue by sharing, “We were all kind of walking around touching all the rocks and climbing up all the seats. We wanted to kind of burn it in our brains.” (Rolling Stone)