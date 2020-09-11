Grammy Museum Announces New Streaming Service, ‘Collection: Live’

PRPhotos.com

The Grammy Museum will launch a new streaming service, named “Collection: Live,” on September 17th.

The service will include exclusive performances, interviews, live streams and content from the museum archive, which were previously only available for viewing at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. “Collection: Live” will present on release day an interview with Billie Eilish, her producer and brother Finneas and composter Hans Zimmer about their work on new James Bond theme, “No Time To Die.”

Unreleased interviews and performances featuring Selena Gomez, The Avett Brothers, Run the Jewels and more will available on launch day. BTS content will arrive to the service on September 24th.

“Collection: Live” will cost $2.99 a month or $29.99 for a year.