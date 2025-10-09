Grammy-Winning Producer Kid Harpoon Named First Ever Producer In Residence At Abbey Road Studios

On Thursday (October 9), Kid Harpoon was officially named the first-ever Producer in Residence at Abbey Road Studios. This position grants him “complete access to Abbey Road as his creative playground and studio home in the UK, as well as its collection of vintage gear, microphones and instruments”, while he mentors emerging UK talent through education programs. The British-born producer, whose real name is Thomas Hull, earned Grammys for Record of the Year for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and Album of the Year for Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, and has also worked with Shawn Mendes, Maggie Rogers, Florence + The Machine, Lizzo, and Jesse Ware, and recently produced David Byrne’s new album, Who Is the Sky? “I’m beyond excited to become Producer in Residence at Abbey Road,” Kid Harpoon said in a statement. “In this position, I’m hoping to use my experience to help guide some of the incredible up-and-coming talent we have in the UK while they navigate their way through what can be a difficult industry.” (Rolling Stone)