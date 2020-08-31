Grief and Shock Greets Chadwick Boseman’s Death at 43

PRPhotos.com

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died from colon cancer at age 43. He died surrounded by family after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he managed to keep private, despite starring in and promoting multiple critically acclaimed films while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy, his team shares.

On Instagram, they shared: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman's team wrote that his role as King T'Challa in Black Panther was “the honor of his career.”

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the post concluded. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Boseman is also beloved for his portrayals of historical figures, such as Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get On Up.

In 2018, he spoke of his relationship with two fans who died of cancer before Black Panther was released. He told EW: “Throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing they were both terminal. What they and their parents said to me was, they were trying to hold on 'til this movie comes. To a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you’re like, this can’t mean that much to them. But seeing how the world has taken this on, I realize they anticipated something great. Thinking back now to when I was a kid, waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come, waiting for a toy I was gonna get a chance to experience, or a video game, I did live life waiting for those moments. It put me back in the mind of being a kid and feeling those two boys’ anticipation of this movie.”

Hollywood and beyond shared their grief and shock at Boseman’s death. Marvel wrote: “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Joe Biden wrote: Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. The true power for @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw onscreen.”

Barack Obama tweeted that he was a “blessed” “young, gifted and Black” who used his “power” to give kids heroes to look up to.

He is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

