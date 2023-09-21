Gwen Stefani Had Weird Premonition About John Legend’s Family

John Legend revealed that Gwen Stefani, his fellow coach on The Voice, had an eerie premonition that his family was about to expand. "You have to tell her about my dream," Stefani urged during a group interview on the Today Show. Legend then explained, "Gwen tells me 'You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy [Teigen] holding two babies that were kind of like the same age, but they were not exactly twins.' This was in December." Stefani then interjected, "Before you had [Esti]." Legend went on, "So Esti came in January and Wren came in June. And I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June. And Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening." Legend and Teigen also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5. They suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.