H.E.R. And Chris Brown Lead Soul Train Awards Nominations

H.E.R. and Chris Brown are leading the nominations for the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards. H.E.R. is the most nominated artist, with eight nods, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and double nominations in the Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year categories.

Chris Brown got seven nods, including Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year for his hit “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.

Meanwhile, Beyonce scored six nominations, including Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Other multiple nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, and who all scored five nods, while, Brandy and PJ Morton earned three nods apiece.

The show — which will be hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, will air on Sunday, November 29th on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 p.m. EST.

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2020 NOMINEES

BEST NEW ARTIST Giveon Layton Greene Lonr. SAINt JHN Snoh Aalegra Victoria Monét

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST Anderson .Paak Charlie Wilson Chris Brown PJ Morton The Weeknd Usher

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST Alicia Keys Beyoncé Brandy H.E.R. Jhené Aiko Summer Walker

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD Brandy Fantasia Kelly Rowland Ledisi Monica PJ Morton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR Beyoncé – “All Night” Bruno Mars – “24k Magic” Chris Brown feat. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party” DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

BEST GOSPEL/ INSPIRATIONAL AWARD Bebe Winans Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Marvin Sapp PJ Morton The Clark Sisters

ALBUM OF THE YEAR Brandy – B7 Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B Jhené Aiko – Chilombo Summer Walker – Over It The Weeknd – After Hours

RHYTHM & BARS AWARD Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” DJ Khaled feat. Drake – “Popstar” Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

SONG OF THE YEAR Beyoncé – “Black Parade” Chloe X Halle – “Do It” Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy” H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide” Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru” Usher feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

THE ASHFORD & SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD “Black Parade” – Written By: Akil King, Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Derek James Dixie, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Rickie Caso Tice, Shawn Carter, Stephen Bray (Beyoncé)

“Do It” – Written By: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Scott Storch, Victoria Monét, Vincent Van Den Ende, Anton Kuhl (Chloe X Halle)

“Go Crazy” – Written By: Cameron Devaun Murphy, Christopher Brown, Dounia Aznou, Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Johnny Kelvin, Kaniel Castaneda, Omari Akinlolu, Orville Hall, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Phillip Price, Said Aznou, Soraya Benjelloun, Trè Samuels, Turrell Sims, Wayne Samuels, Zakaria Kharbouch (Chris Brown & Young Thug)

“I Can’t Breathe” – Written By: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)

“Playing Games” – Written By: Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, London Holmes, Kendall Roark Bailey, Cameron Griffin, Aubrey Robinson, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelendria Rowland, Letoya Luckett, Latavia Roberson, Lashawn Daniels, Fred Jerkins Iii, Rodney Jerkins (Summer Walker feat. Bryson Tiller)

Slide – Written By: Charles Carter, Elijah Dias, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Roger Parker, Ron Latour, Shawn Carter, Steven Arrington, Tiara Thomas, Waung Hankerson (H.E.R. feat. Yg)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – “Already” Chloe X Halle – “Do It” Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy” DaniLeigh feat. DaBaby – “Levi High” Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You” Teyana Taylor – “Bare Wit Me”

BEST COLLABORATION Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy” H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide” Ne-Yo feat. Jeremih – “U 2 Luv” Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down” Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru” Usher feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl” Chloe X Halle – “Do It” Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy” H.E.R. feat YG – “Slide” Lizzo – “Good As Hell” Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”