H.E.R., Chris Brown, Jazmine Sullivan And More Receive 2021 Soul Train Award Nominations

The 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday (November 2nd) and H.E.R. has received eight nods including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan are tied with six nominations each. C. Breezy is up for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Dance Performance, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year while Jazmine could walk away with Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year.

Wizkid and Tems have five nominations for the their banger "Essence" and newcomer Blxst has four nominations.

Maxwell will receive the Legend award and Ashanti will be honored with the Lady of Soul award.

The event will be hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, and will air on Sunday, November 28th at 8 p.m. EST/PST on BET.

Check out the nominees below:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

BEST GOSPEL/ INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Brian Courtney Wilson

James Fortune

Kelly Price

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

SONG OF THE YEAR

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Wizkid – Made in Lagos

THE ASHFORD & SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown)

“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid feat. Tems)

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Usher – “Bad Habits”

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”