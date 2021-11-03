H.E.R., Chris Brown, Jazmine Sullivan And More Receive 2021 Soul Train Award Nominations

The 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday (November 2nd) and H.E.R. has received eight nods including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.
Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan are tied with six nominations each. C. Breezy is up for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Dance Performance, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year while Jazmine could walk away with Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year.
Wizkid and Tems have five nominations for the their banger "Essence" and newcomer Blxst has four nominations.
Maxwell will receive the Legend award and Ashanti will be honored with the Lady of Soul award.
The event will be hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, and will air on Sunday, November 28th at 8 p.m. EST/PST on BET.
Check out the nominees below:
BEST NEW ARTIST
Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher
BEST GOSPEL/ INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Brian Courtney Wilson
James Fortune
Kelly Price
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
SONG OF THE YEAR
Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Wizkid – Made in Lagos
THE ASHFORD & SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown)
“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid feat. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Usher – “Bad Habits”
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”