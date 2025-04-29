Haim Announce 2025 ‘I Quit’ North American And UK Tour

Getty Images

Haim is preparing to release their first album in five years, I Quit, on June 20, and on Monday (April 28) the sister trio announced a fall tour in support of the record that will take them across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. The 30-date jaunt, dubbed The I Quit Tour, kicks off in June in the U.K. The North American leg starts on September 4 in Philadelphia, hitting major cities like Toronto, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping up on October 11 in Santa Barbara, California. Haim’s forthcoming album is co-produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij, and features the previously released singles “Relationships,” “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out,” and “Down To Be Wrong.” The album cover was shot by director Paul Thomas Anderson, with Alana Haim describing the record as “the closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.” An artist pre-sale for the tour begins on May 1, followed by a general on-sale starting on May 2. (Rolling Stone)