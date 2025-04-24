Haim Announce First New Album In Five Years, ‘I Quit,’ Share New Track “Down To Be Wrong”

Getty Images

On Thursday (April 24), L.A. sister trio Haim announced the release of their first new album in 5 years, I Quit, which is set to arrive on June 20 via Columbia Records. The record reveal coincides with the release of their new single, “Down to Be Wrong,” which is accompanied by a music video featuring actor Logan Lermana. The announcement follows Haim’s headlining show at the Bellweather in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 23), where they introduced the album title and performed the new single alongside another track, “Blood on the Street,” which featured a guest appearance by Addison Rae. I Quit is co-produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend), and includes 15 tracks and sports a cover shot by Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson, a frequent collaborator with the band. In a recent interview with I-D, Alana Haim described the new album as “the closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.” (Rolling Stone)