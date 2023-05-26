Halle Bailey On The Importance Of Keeping Her Locs For ‘The Little Mermaid’

PRPhotos.com

Halle Bailey opened up about the importance of keeping her locs for The Little Mermaid. She told Ebony Magazine, “It was super important for me to have my natural hair in this film. I was really grateful to director Rob Marshall, because he wanted to keep my locs. It’s always important to have somebody to cosign.”

She continued, “I’ve had my locs since I was 5, so they’re a huge part of who I am. We need to be able to see ourselves. We need to be able to see our hair on big screens like this, so that we know that it’s beautiful and more than acceptable.”